Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Stake by $7.39 Million; Valuation Declined; Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 107,499 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 689 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $4.73 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,873 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing (BA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Puts Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 News: BA Stock Hit By More Bad News – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 92,819 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Lc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 758,217 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 36,810 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Interest Ltd holds 1,250 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas holds 2.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,052 shares. California-based Fdx has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beech Hill accumulated 3.37% or 14,317 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability owns 48,665 shares. North Star Asset stated it has 1,595 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arvest Natl Bank Division reported 1,051 shares. Ltd Ca invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild Inv Il reported 39,453 shares. American Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 2,117 shares. Lord Abbett & Com holds 275,567 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Com holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,259 shares.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medical Info Systems Stock Outlook: Short-Term Pain to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TruBridge Introduces Denial Management Program – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “CPSI Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CPSI to Acquire Get Real Health to Expand Patient Engagement Solutions – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 49,801 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Pnc Fin Services Gru Inc invested in 0% or 486 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 4,035 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,561 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,107 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited holds 2,070 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt accumulated 29,779 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.04% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 116,528 shares. Gradient Investments Limited accumulated 10 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has 8,286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 10,481 shares. American Century reported 209,299 shares. 220 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).