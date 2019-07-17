Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) by $515,724; Fortress Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $3.21 Million

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,328 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 3,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $148.11. About 3,939 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 4,983 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whirlpool Analyst Dissects Q1 Print, Says Guidance Reflects Lower Tariffs, Raw Material Tailwinds – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Whirlpool Stock Gained 24% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in May – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bit Oversold On Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Huntington Bancshares holds 0.02% or 6,967 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 133,594 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.28% or 30,000 shares. Dakota Wealth reported 30,122 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 3,045 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 33,489 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 26,810 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has 1,254 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd reported 2,739 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 863 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 29,361 were reported by Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. State Street invested in 0.03% or 3.25M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares to 22,062 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 56,427 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associate holds 8,197 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 46,718 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 1,090 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.7% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Aqr Capital Management Limited Com holds 0% or 45,993 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell Intl has 86,942 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 97,343 shares. Westwood Hldg Gp owns 23,485 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 776 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Schroder Inv Mgmt invested in 71,905 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.