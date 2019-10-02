Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Moodys (MCO) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,199 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02M, up from 97,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 26.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 12,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 82,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 69,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 696,787 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Smbc 38th Rmbs; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Quality Care Properties’ Ratings Under Review For Upgrade On Agreement To Be Acquired By Welltower; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bear Stearns-Related Securities; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Southern State Community College (OH) To Baa3 From Baa1; Outlook Remains Negative; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AFFIRMATION OF SAUDI ARABIA RATINGS SUPPORTED BY VIEW THAT FISCAL CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED AT TIME OF LAST RATING ACTION TO CONTINUE OVER MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF HEARTHSIDE; OUTLOOK STAB; 15/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Avolon’s Extended And Repriced Term Loan B; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Zion Park District, Il’s Golt To Baa2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Registered Investment Advisor holds 30,698 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Monetta Inc has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Llc reported 106,199 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Standard Wealth Management Limited Com owns 1,371 shares. 614,438 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 19,130 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm Incorporated reported 0.51% stake. Bath Savings holds 4.44% or 112,944 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 15,482 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Asset Management Grp Inc holds 1.72% or 24,503 shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 29,162 are owned by Capital Counsel Ltd New York. Stillwater Inv Limited Liability holds 44,149 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $20.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,237 shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NASDAQ:NTES).