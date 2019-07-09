Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) by $418,262; Credit Capital Investments Decreased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $675,000

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 23,984 shares traded or 89.55% up from the average. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 11.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,062 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).