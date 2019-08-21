Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Veracyte (VCYT) Stake by $2.80 Million as Stock Rose; Interocean Capital Trimmed Its The Coca (KO) Stake by $384,008; Stock Rose

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 392,996 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 8,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,799 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 41,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (NYSE:CP) by 11,002 shares to 47,562 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 7,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 84,213 shares to 224,959 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 69,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity.