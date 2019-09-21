Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by $529,975 as Market Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 48,059 shares traded or 72.70% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil Company reported 20,000 shares. Hamilton Point Ltd Liability invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3,770 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 159,804 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1St Source Bankshares holds 147,159 shares. Junto Cap Limited Partnership invested in 67,356 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 250,223 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild And Communications Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 1.13% or 793,511 shares. Atika Capital Lc has 56,500 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 4.59% or 1.03M shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 300,000 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,492 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 14,958 shares to 385,626 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 31,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 98,535 shares to 171,190 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 19,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09 million for 16.92 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

