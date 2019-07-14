Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $453,152 as Stock Value Declined; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Position by $1.43 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 50,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 27/05/2018 – FIVE STAR’S DI MAIO SPEAKS ON FACEBOOK; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica to File for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data. Both companies deny any wrongdoing; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook Breach Challenges Public Trust in Tech Companies (Video)

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 48,655 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,793 shares to 191,210 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe (VEA) by 7,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Inc holds 0.11% or 3,794 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Ltd Liability owns 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,349 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.45% or 1.83M shares. Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 3,384 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Channing Mgmt reported 48,471 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Monetta Inc reported 2,000 shares. Overbrook Management owns 124,429 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 606,993 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 67,578 shares. Cap Advisers Lc reported 185,754 shares. Swedbank has 1.64M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grassi Invest Management invested in 0.08% or 3,254 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 15,900 shares valued at $2.39 million was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 48,494 shares to 114,908 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 48,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 766 shares. Arrowstreet L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,835 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Northern reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability reported 6,500 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 15,306 shares. Moreover, Falcon Point Cap Lc has 0.24% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 8,583 were reported by Gsa Capital Llp. 302,700 were reported by Renaissance Tech. Meeder Asset Management holds 2 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research holds 0% or 6,545 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 137,325 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).