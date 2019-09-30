Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Quotient LTD (QTNT) Position by $743,526; Valuation Rose; F M C (FMC) Stake Held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 82,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The institutional investor held 305,688 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, down from 388,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 427,935 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 22,813 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 18,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 866,862 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tocqueville Opportunity Fund by 36,451 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $29.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danone (GPDNF) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,725 shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bankshares Na invested in 3,251 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 9,794 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 132,557 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 6,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers owns 11,691 shares. M&T State Bank reported 131,608 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 5,095 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 250 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Co reported 37,680 shares. 2,746 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Tributary Cap Management Lc has 0.13% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Franklin Resources owns 15,979 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 38 shares. Frontier Management Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.32% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pura Vida Investments stated it has 0.59% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Mirae Asset Glob Invs accumulated 75,000 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 100,130 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 66,762 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Mngmt LP stated it has 24,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0% or 5,885 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Perceptive Advisors Lc has 10.79M shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 60,724 shares. 18,400 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Morgan Stanley reported 1.87 million shares. Tudor Et Al holds 31,920 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.98M shares or 1.22% of the stock.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 23,625 shares to 230,809 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 119,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.