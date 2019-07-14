Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $560,060 as Market Value Rose; Wesbanco Bank Has Upped Position in Amgen (AMGN)

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.14M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 4,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,651 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07 million, up from 101,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 111,706 shares to 131,640 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 23,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,391 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (BND).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 147,463 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,182 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 8,334 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 1.66% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 203,297 shares. Cim Mangement holds 5,833 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 162,211 shares. 9,595 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Bragg Fincl Advsrs invested 1.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eaton Vance accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.62% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 1,388 shares. Argyle Capital Inc stated it has 29,119 shares. 1,899 were accumulated by Goelzer Inv Mgmt. Opus Invest Management Inc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). C Holdings A S holds 0.19% or 80,787 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.03% or 74,329 shares. Bamco Inc accumulated 0.01% or 38,960 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Invesco Limited invested in 2.94M shares. Numerixs has 8,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 15,039 shares. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Com has 1.42% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Philadelphia Trust Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 15,730 shares stake. Gradient Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.09% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Curbstone Corp reported 0.12% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. Allen Barbara K sold $59,281 worth of stock or 1,667 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.