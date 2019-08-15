Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holding by $7.39 Million as Valuation Declined; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increases Holding in Copart (CPRT)

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 2,292 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 98,246 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 191,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 206,116 shares. Matarin Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 2,070 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,035 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 24,400 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 27,780 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 19,929 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Acadian Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

