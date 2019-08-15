Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Holding by $7.39 Million; Shares Declined; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Share Value Were Volatile While Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased by $819,060 Its Stake

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,482 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 62,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 64,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 07/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 66,650 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CPSI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Buy – Computer Programs And Systems – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TruBridge Signs First Two Clients to New Chronic Care Management Service – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 53,433 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,561 shares. Quantum Ltd Nj holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 90,015 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 45,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 27,780 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 220 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 15,103 shares. Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,093 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department invested in 0.17% or 56,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 10,562 shares. Mondrian Investment Ltd has invested 0.1% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1,200 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 16,955 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.01% or 133,687 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1.85M shares. Rothschild Capital Prns Llc owns 12,457 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owns 12,137 shares. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Glenmede Trust Na owns 35 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,544 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 4,939 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 209,363 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability reported 1,067 shares stake. Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 9,600 shares. First Republic Management reported 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Shelton owns 662 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Completes Agreement to be Acquired by an Investor Group Led by Hellman & Friedman to Operate as a Privately Held Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software Goes Out With a Big Boom – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ceridian Has Issues With Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.