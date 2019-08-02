Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by $1.48 Million as Shares Declined; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut Its Position as Stock Declined

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 37,907 shares traded or 45.76% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.32% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 4.52M shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0.03% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Davenport And Lc owns 11,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arosa Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.96% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 173 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fuller And Thaler Asset owns 6.65M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 209,200 shares. 352,148 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 60 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 105,631 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 66,751 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0% or 39,980 shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “If youâ€™re searching for higher returns, oil has doubled the gain of stocks – MarketWatch” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson UTI Sees More DUCs And Zipper Fracs Coming To The Permian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 81,175 shares. 14,625 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Ameritas Inv Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 837 shares. 3,800 are owned by First Manhattan Communication. Sg Ltd reported 49,958 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 814,500 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen And Limited Liability Com holds 69,820 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 9,266 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 239,100 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 7,900 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,852 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 5,778 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 84,213 shares to 224,959 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 22,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).