Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Holding by $453,152; Brant Point Investment Management Increased Position in Ferro (Put) (FOE) by $1.80 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 384,264 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 12,795 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 21,935 shares to 129,145 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 55,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,451 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. On Thursday, May 9 Thomas Peter T bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 17,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has 10,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 28,065 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Commerce State Bank holds 129,545 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 102,517 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) or 89 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Company invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 127,395 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 12 shares. Boston owns 0.02% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 664,755 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 35,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel reported 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ferro (FOE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 3,504 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 5,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 470 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 137,325 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 114,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Navellier Assoc accumulated 20,856 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 460,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,505 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 10,424 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 360,350 shares in its portfolio. Punch Assocs Mgmt reported 0.33% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,463 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs accumulated 0% or 171 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 183,421 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Tupperware Brands’s (NYSE:TUP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion: Revenue Starting To Ramp – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,490 activity.