Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Its Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Holding by $418,262; Overbrook Management Decreased Stake in Sunopta (STKL) by $569,613 as Shares Declined

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 211,571 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 2,604 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN

Since March 1, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. The insider Miketa George bought 243,689 shares worth $662,225. Shares for $156,952 were bought by Hollis Richard Dean. McKeracher Robert bought 20,000 shares worth $53,400. On Tuesday, March 5 Detlefsen Michael bought $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 4,200 shares. Shares for $148,264 were bought by HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA. Ennen Joseph bought $225,300 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STKL shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 5.76M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 1,220 shares. Essex Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 218,379 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.30M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.26 million shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Co holds 17,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 51,135 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 15,285 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,100 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 12,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Wells Fargo Mn owns 2,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.36 million are owned by Kennedy Cap Management.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 64,301 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $58.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,062 shares, and cut its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW).