Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Position in Nvr (NVR); As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Valuation Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Lifted Position by $319,466

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.70M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 12,641 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 91 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.33M, up from 14,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3675. About 21,177 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Leggett & Platt, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,165 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $91.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,125 are owned by Coastline. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated accumulated 8,402 shares. Bokf Na reported 55,106 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.01% or 37,013 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 213,187 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc holds 61,651 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Commercial Bank owns 309,488 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 7,278 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 14,507 shares. Asset Mgmt One has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 69,956 shares. Dt Invest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 60,564 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950 worth of stock or 70 shares.

More notable recent NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVR: Waiting For An Entry – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Largest Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders in Greater DC – Washington – New York Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NVR’s (NYSE:NVR) Share Price Gain Of 216% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think NVR (NYSE:NVR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.