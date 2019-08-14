Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $415,104; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Violich Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $423,550

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,349 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 3,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 2.10M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 6.01M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Limited has 0.29% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,708 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 13,390 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Ltd has invested 2.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 348,556 shares. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability holds 31,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Co Na accumulated 154,492 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bragg Advsr stated it has 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boys Arnold & Inc owns 28,641 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 781 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambrian Cap Partnership holds 1.71% or 27,400 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.00 million shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 0.06% or 123,179 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,336 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc invested in 293,100 shares or 1.09% of the stock.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management reported 167,903 shares stake. Hilton Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,159 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 10,697 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company invested 2.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hartford Invest Mgmt Co stated it has 138,695 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Hills Bank And Trust invested in 5,973 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 5,320 shares. Foundation Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 1,618 shares. Hilltop Inc stated it has 8,015 shares. & Management Company reported 140,255 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,978 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.04% or 6,346 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 32,573 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 4,243 shares.