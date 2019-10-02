Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 101.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 481,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 956,197 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16M, up from 474,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.17M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 2,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 105,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.99 million, down from 108,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $226.35. About 1.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jefferies Gru Lc invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 400 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,916 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 23,576 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 7,020 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 41,884 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 28,422 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 10,104 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 1.37% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 2.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.46 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.