Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) by $7.39 Million as Stock Price Declined; Ross Stores (ROST) Stake Held by Confluence Wealth Management Llc

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 966,125 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 78,854 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,978 shares to 2,178 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 50.79% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.45 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.