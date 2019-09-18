Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) as Stock Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Position Maintained by Boys Arnold & Co Inc

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.92M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 18,991 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 23,625 shares to 230,809 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces $37.2 million Sale of Remaining Energy Tubular Facility; Positions for Growth in Water Business – GlobeNewswire” on December 28, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Northwest Pipe Company Reports Profitable Quarterly Results and Announces First Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces $38.3 Million Acquisition of Ameron Water Transmission Group, LLC and Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.86 million shares or 0.93% less from 6.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Invesco Ltd owns 19,489 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability holds 83,822 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 482,023 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 818,301 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 31,333 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 78,098 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 13,670 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Inc invested in 183,900 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 63,100 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 278,670 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 469 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Management Lc reported 23,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 6,211 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Service owns 91,247 shares. Stack Financial reported 309,401 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 1.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 15,704 shares. Telos Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fairfield Bush reported 2,127 shares. 5,544 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Co owns 110,032 shares. Altfest L J Com Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 2,296 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,190 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.24% or 44,470 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.02% or 1,607 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Tech’s Carrier unit names finance vet McLevish as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.