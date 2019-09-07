Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased D R Horton (DHI) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Anthem (Put) (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Upped Stake

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (Put) (ANTM) by 760% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc analyzed 13,660 shares as the company's stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,022 shares to 17,578 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 137,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,666 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

