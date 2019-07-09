Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.01 Million Its Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Stake; Capital Returns Management Has Boosted Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Holding By $4.35 Million

Quantum Capital Management decreased Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) stake by 77.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)’s stock declined 6.52%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 22,370 shares with $313,000 value, down from 100,099 last quarter. Craft Brew Alliance Inc now has $297.63M valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 119,505 shares traded or 31.82% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c

Capital Returns Management Llc increased Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) stake by 52.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc acquired 140,331 shares as Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 407,698 shares with $13.00M value, up from 267,367 last quarter. Emc Ins Group Inc now has $777.89M valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 6,268 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – REVISING 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Officer Prather Disposes 46 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 21/03/2018 – DELL EMC Achieves Strategic Partnership with ProphetStor; 09/04/2018 – Oxford University Press, EMC School Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Canada; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income to $1.10-$1.30/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremIO; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and Inspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd accumulated 13,975 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 19,828 shares. Force Management Limited Liability Com has 13,010 shares. 93,575 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc. Prudential Finance Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 26,611 shares. 745 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,934 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 37,054 shares. Returns Lc reported 407,698 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). 38 were reported by Glenmede Trust Commerce Na. Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,241 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 88,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 20,000 shares to 78,550 valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 71,006 shares and now owns 156,391 shares. Fednat Hldg Co was reduced too.

Quantum Capital Management increased Aquantia Corp stake by 69,121 shares to 264,630 valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 48,820 shares and now owns 152,150 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 83 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt owns 22,370 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 14,300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability holds 0% or 16,000 shares. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 44,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 7,626 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc invested in 139,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 879 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com invested in 12,873 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 19,951 shares. Cannell Cap Limited Liability Co, Wyoming-based fund reported 838,606 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 110,007 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brew Alliance had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Maxim Group. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.