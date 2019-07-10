Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Veracyte (VCYT) Holding By $2.80 Million; Shorts at EQUINOX GOLD NEW (EQXFF) Raised By 18.04%

Quantum Capital Management decreased Veracyte Inc (VCYT) stake by 44.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as Veracyte Inc (VCYT)’s stock rose 34.48%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 138,115 shares with $3.46 million value, down from 250,020 last quarter. Veracyte Inc now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 325,803 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress

EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) had an increase of 18.04% in short interest. EQXFF’s SI was 334,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.04% from 283,200 shares previously. With 244,700 avg volume, 1 days are for EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF)’s short sellers to cover EQXFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.904. About 78,463 shares traded. Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company has market cap of $488.21 million. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tpg Group (Sbs) holds 809,918 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 13,913 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 77,071 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research accumulated 0% or 11,145 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 45,427 shares. Bogle Mgmt LP De owns 195,835 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Legal & General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 62,571 shares. Moreover, Caxton Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 21,432 shares. 454,800 were reported by Renaissance Technology Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 6,903 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 43,815 shares. Eam Lc has 196,593 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Company holds 31,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Quantum Capital Management increased Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) stake by 147,336 shares to 483,720 valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) stake by 16,087 shares and now owns 65,824 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) was raised too.