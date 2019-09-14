Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Henry Schein (HSIC) as Market Value Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder American Century Companies Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.15M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business, Vets First Choice to Form New Company — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 860,826 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.72M, down from 868,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 80,979 shares to 390,121 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.