Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in D R Horton (DHI) as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose While Lodestar Investment Counsel Trimmed by $529,872 Its Position

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 50,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 52,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $254.15. About 177,230 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 1.36M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 16,656 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 52,887 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 30,632 shares. Zweig accumulated 0.3% or 66,000 shares. 7.16M are held by Cap. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amica Retiree Medical has 2,080 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 14,932 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Limited. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cambridge Rech invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Philadelphia holds 0.08% or 21,195 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 51,776 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr, California-based fund reported 81,396 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ruggie Cap Grp has 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 2,536 shares to 24,109 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).