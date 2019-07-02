Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Position by $7.39 Million; Market Value Declined; Copart (CPRT) Holder Smith Thomas W Lowered Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 1.18M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 83,805 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 3,711 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 133,687 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Sg Americas Limited Company has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 7,658 shares. 8,107 are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 156,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century Companies accumulated 209,299 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Management Incorporated owns 9,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Limited Liability invested in 9,699 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gradient Limited Liability Company owns 10 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 34,640 shares.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59 million for 20.82 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CPSI Appoints Jeffrey A. Strong to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Oklahoma Specialty Hospital Selects the Evident Thrive EHR System – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 33.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,910 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 446,542 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Kj Harrison & Prns owns 0.46% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 22,000 shares. Nadler Financial Group Inc reported 5,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 59,392 shares. 112,240 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 199,481 shares. 73,600 are held by Andra Ap. Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Oppenheimer has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Contravisory Investment Mgmt accumulated 5,232 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 19,963 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

