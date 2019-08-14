Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted Photronics (PLAB) Stake By $1.33 Million; Franklin Street Advisors Has Boosted By $7.17 Million Its Blackrock Com (BLK) Stake

Quantum Capital Management increased Photronics Inc (PLAB) stake by 43.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 147,336 shares as Photronics Inc (PLAB)’s stock rose 3.33%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 483,720 shares with $4.57M value, up from 336,384 last quarter. Photronics Inc now has $577.10M valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 125,470 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) stake by 104.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 16,802 shares as Blackrock Inc Com (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 32,805 shares with $14.02M value, up from 16,003 last quarter. Blackrock Inc Com now has $64.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $10.54 during the last trading session, reaching $414.79. About 203,838 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Inc 1Q Adj EPS $6.70; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 30/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Result of AGM; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer funds that exclude gun makers, sellers; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Portfolio Update; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Mitsui Fudosan, Exits Cielo; 16/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,250 activity. JORDAN JOHN P had bought 1,000 shares worth $9,250 on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny owns 4,000 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 271 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.37% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Franklin holds 0% or 452,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 2.13 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 100,839 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 640,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0% or 5,437 shares in its portfolio. Donald Smith & invested in 0.85% or 2.35M shares. D E Shaw owns 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 1.06 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited owns 12,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 30,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd accumulated 31,200 shares.

Quantum Capital Management decreased Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 13,328 shares to 22,062 valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) stake by 61,828 shares and now owns 89,776 shares. Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Beacon Group Inc has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 668 shares. Fincl Advisory holds 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 619 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.12% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 16,757 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Chem Comml Bank owns 0.26% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,389 shares. 60 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 212 shares. State Street invested in 5.15 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 0.17% or 24,538 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 578 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 6,000 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.3% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506’s average target is 21.99% above currents $414.79 stock price. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $545 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15.