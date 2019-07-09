Quantum Capital Management Has Boosted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; CASSIOPEA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (CPPSF) Shorts Lowered By 6.25%

CASSIOPEA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) had a decrease of 6.25% in short interest. CPPSF’s SI was 3,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.25% from 3,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 30 days are for CASSIOPEA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:CPPSF)’s short sellers to cover CPPSF’s short positions. It closed at $39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 86.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 2,944 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 6,349 shares with $896,000 value, up from 3,405 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $123.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $139.18. About 2.46M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors reported 1.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Apriem has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advsrs has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 3,873 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 5,309 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Family has 1.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 24,419 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 327,621 shares. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 13,868 shares. Vanguard Gru has 71.95 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors Inc owns 5,675 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 305,491 shares. 2,512 were reported by Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Closes Landmark Acquisition of Red Hat for $34 Billion; Defines Open, Hybrid Cloud Future – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Quantum Capital Management decreased Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) stake by 111,905 shares to 138,115 valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Midstates Pete Co Inc stake by 129,342 shares and now owns 425,016 shares. Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Another recent and important Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cassiopea SPA 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018.