Quantum Capital Management Decreased Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) as Market Value Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Has Boosted by Wexford Capital Lp

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 243,742 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 281.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 41,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 56,660 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, up from 14,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $184.12. About 377,467 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 17.88 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year's $1.03 per share. HSIC's profit will be $127.50 million for 17.88 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 917,712 shares to 34,239 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.