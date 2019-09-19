Quantum Capital Management Cut Quotient LTD (QTNT) Position by $743,526; Valuation Rose; As West Pharmaceut Svs (WST) Valuation Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceut Svs (WST) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 20,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 162,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.34M, up from 142,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceut Svs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.19. About 72,965 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 82,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The institutional investor held 305,688 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, down from 388,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 111,513 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27,123 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $39.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,797 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: West Pharmaceutical Services – Seeking Alpha” published on November 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Oppenheimer And Co Inc owns 12,020 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,765 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 400,653 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 54,842 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,258 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Renaissance Tech Limited Company owns 309,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,994 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brinker Cap Inc reported 22,653 shares. Grace White Ny owns 45,590 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3,324 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 27 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 30 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 100,130 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 1,608 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 611 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co accumulated 231,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 18,400 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 54,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farallon Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.19% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 57,860 shares. Polar Capital Llp owns 6.15 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 2,256 shares. Millennium Management Lc stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 24,100 are owned by Westfield Capital Mngmt L P. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 305,688 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% or 5,679 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 145,010 shares.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quotient Limited to Participate in the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Quotient (QTNT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quotient SDS test successful in field test; CE Mark application next up – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited Provides Updates on European Hypercare Launch, the CE Mark Submission and U.S. Field Trial for the Initial Serological Disease Screening Microarray, and Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.