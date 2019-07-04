Quantum Capital Management Cut Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Position By $1.01 Million; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Bruker (BRKR)

Among 8 analysts covering Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Bruker Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Needham. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. BTIG Research maintained Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. See Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) latest ratings:

Quantum Capital Management decreased Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) stake by 77.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)’s stock declined 6.52%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 22,370 shares with $313,000 value, down from 100,099 last quarter. Craft Brew Alliance Inc now has $282.88M valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 60,417 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 16.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brew Alliance had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory holds 0% or 19,698 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). First Manhattan stated it has 79,832 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2,664 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 855 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 109,173 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). California State Teachers Retirement owns 19,951 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 163,775 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Liability Company has 1,897 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Arrowstreet LP holds 0% or 100,262 shares.

Quantum Capital Management increased Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) stake by 62,981 shares to 179,764 valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 48,820 shares and now owns 152,150 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Analysts await Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BREW’s profit will be $3.11 million for 22.77 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -184.21% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 550,999 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 34.58% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION AND NON-GAAP EPS IS UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER NAMES GERALD HERMAN AS INTERIM CFO

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It has a 43.53 P/E ratio. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Bruker Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 102.20 million shares or 2.11% less from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt L P invested in 21,583 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 18,000 shares. Earnest Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 952 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 11,500 shares. First Advsr Lp owns 597,288 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 33,800 shares. Art Llc has invested 0.06% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 19,229 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 5.41M shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,516 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 6,074 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.69% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) or 42,212 shares. Palisade Cap Llc Nj holds 638,731 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 47,000 shares.

