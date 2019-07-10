Quantum Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC); First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.14 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 16,937 shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 11.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares to 11,111 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,607 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,300 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.89% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 180,608 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.69% or 5,323 shares in its portfolio. 1,682 were reported by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc. Bath Savings reported 1,032 shares. Wellington Llp invested in 1.61% or 28.68M shares. Capital Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,021 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 69,403 shares. Moreover, Freestone Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Decatur Cap accumulated 46,919 shares or 2.24% of the stock. 3,744 were accumulated by Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi. Stanley Cap Limited Co, Texas-based fund reported 24,980 shares. 13,044 are held by Coldstream Capital Management. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 2.4% or 50,913 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 1,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares to 425,016 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 111,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,115 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

