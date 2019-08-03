Quantum Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC); Svb Finl Group (Put) (SIVB) Holder Two Sigma Securities Upped Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.13M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (Put) (SIVB) by 139.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, up from 1,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $215.05. About 499,754 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 323,189 shares. 216,788 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Plante Moran Advisors holds 0.01% or 330 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The New York-based Epoch Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 4,319 shares. 45,977 are owned by Richard Bernstein Ltd Co. Vident Advisory Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,638 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Federated Invsts Pa reported 4,684 shares. 137,200 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 21,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 117,108 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 230,957 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 363,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 1,966 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 165 shares. S&Co Inc reported 1,980 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 19,946 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,836 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma has 1.22% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 5,933 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 30,051 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.68% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 41,936 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.1% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 50,912 shares. Cap Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 14,051 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 389,585 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Limited Com owns 176,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TCK) by 100,800 shares to 8,800 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:YUM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE).