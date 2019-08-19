Quantres Asset Management LTD Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $736,700; Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Calfrac Well Services has $7.5 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $5.15’s average target is 243.33% above currents $1.5 stock price. Calfrac Well Services had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3.75 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by National Bank Canada. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $3.75 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $4.35 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 35.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 13,900 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 53,400 shares with $2.88 million value, up from 39,500 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 26.36% above currents $60.28 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 20 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Monday, March 11 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $80 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $71 target. UBS maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 7,500 shares to 31,900 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 13,200 shares and now owns 9,400 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $217.00 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Could The Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 7.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 370,983 shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.