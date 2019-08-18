Quantres Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Pvh (PVH) by $378,200; Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose While Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.95M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 56.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.36 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 22% TO $1.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS)

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59 million for 9.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.