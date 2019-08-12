Quantres Asset Management LTD Trimmed Flowserve (FLS) Stake by $594,000; Valuation Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Cut by $668,100 as Share Value Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 1.24 million shares traded or 24.91% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.04M shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,200 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve Is Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 600 are owned by Mufg Americas Corporation. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 28,927 shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 31,361 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). World Asset Mngmt has 9,538 shares. Pnc Serv reported 15,651 shares. 35,968 were reported by British Columbia Invest. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 8,323 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has 5,646 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 118,736 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 21,855 shares.