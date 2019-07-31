Quantres Asset Management LTD Stake in Under Armour (UA) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 948,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.15 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 37.58M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 76.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.69% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 8.91M shares traded or 287.83% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60,900 shares to 129,300 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,600 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 135,800 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 2,088 are held by Kempen Cap Management Nv. Alphaone Investment Serv Llc reported 33,200 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 74,764 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Lc owns 18.67 million shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 44.08M shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mendon Capital Corporation owns 200,000 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership owns 20.99 million shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Main Street Limited Co, California-based fund reported 8,305 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.18% stake. 39,764 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 9.71 million shares. Moreover, Colonial Trust has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com by 155,712 shares to 554,974 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 180,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW).