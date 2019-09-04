Quantres Asset Management LTD Raised Its Position in U S Bancorp (USB) by $1.32 Million; As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Cypress Funds Lowered Position by $4.51 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 361.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 4.51M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.01% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 1.01M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $94.12 million for 15.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.