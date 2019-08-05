Quantres Asset Management LTD Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $2.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Cytokinetics (CYTK) Market Value Rose, Dafna Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.72 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 955.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.68M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.52 million market cap company. It closed at $12.5 lastly. It is up 63.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,378 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 31,401 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 41,803 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Co owns 43,844 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 82,100 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Millennium Management Ltd Co owns 924,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Group Inc One Trading LP accumulated 1,508 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). Fmr owns 1.93 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.26% or 1.46M shares. Daiwa Grp Inc invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). First Citizens Bancshares Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,052 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,900 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,512 are owned by Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Novare Limited Liability Corp accumulated 29,496 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Fin has 0.75% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.82M shares. Twin Management owns 1.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 111,133 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,344 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Co holds 3.74% or 24,440 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.48% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 1,535 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 351 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Torray reported 37,000 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd holds 0.65% or 11,026 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Bank invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

