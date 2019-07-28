Quantres Asset Management LTD Position in Netflix (NFLX) Lifted by $4.59 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose While King Wealth Management Group Cut Its Position by $2.05 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 444.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,991 shares to 16,133 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based F&V Cap Management Lc has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whittier Trust holds 2.27% or 391,549 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Timessquare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northrock Ptnrs Limited Co reported 11,419 shares stake. Moreover, Finance Advisory Service has 0.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bangor Comml Bank reported 21,845 shares stake. Agf Incorporated accumulated 130,151 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 3.29% or 714,263 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 79,842 shares. Blair William And Il holds 2.52 million shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 75,150 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited Invsts Incorporated stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54,200 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Addison Capital invested in 0.39% or 1,431 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,786 shares. Johnson Grp stated it has 765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,412 were reported by Maryland Cap. Cap Impact Advsrs Lc invested 1.88% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Destination Wealth has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 1,083 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Com has 591 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. S R Schill Assocs invested in 1,500 shares. Ls Advsr Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

