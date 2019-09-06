Quantres Asset Management LTD Position in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Trimmed by $355,000; Colfax (CFX) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 10,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 1.61 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, SAW $2.90-$3.00

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 121.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 19,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 35,939 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 1.18M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,051 shares to 24,201 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 44,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,787 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $119.94 million for 30.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 91,800 shares to 117,100 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.