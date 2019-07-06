Quantres Asset Management LTD Lowered Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position; Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered By $11.10 Million Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 73.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 39,800 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock declined 24.73%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 14,500 shares with $4.06 million value, down from 54,300 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $39.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – TSLA: Delaware corporate law judge says @elonmusk may have controlled @Tesla board during its 2016 acquisition of @solarcity; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS WITNESSES INDICATED THE TESLA MODEL S DID NOT BRAKE PRIOR TO IMPACT; 11/04/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO TARGET NOV 2019 FOR MODEL 7 US PRODUCTION:RTRS; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating [Update]; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS HAVE REVIEWED AND CONFIRMED THAT THE RECORDED INJURIES REVEAL DISPUTED TO CO WERE PROPERLY RECORDED BY TESLA; 08/03/2018 – Tesla accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Schwall Had Been Tesla’s Main Contact With U.S. Safety Regulators; 31/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla’s pay package for Elon Musk is too high, ISS claims; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s ‘Bizarre’ Earnings Call Shakes Investor Confidence

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 72.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 54,200 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 20,800 shares with $1.01M value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $212.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.17B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kenmare Prns has 1.61% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 14.59M shares. Research & Management holds 9,301 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Uss Inv Limited holds 1.88% or 3.46 million shares. White Pine Inv holds 0.13% or 5,257 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.31% or 25,310 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated accumulated 106,255 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Covington Cap Mngmt has 172,956 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora owns 3,200 shares. 70,855 are owned by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 167,106 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Llc invested in 0.48% or 23,608 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 8,439 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Bancshares Ltd has 121,490 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. 10,091 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 60,900 shares to 129,300 valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 15,800 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp Incorporated Inc accumulated 28,430 shares. Moreover, Accredited has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,028 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 12,030 shares in its portfolio. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 100 shares. Swiss Bank reported 429,985 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 4,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4,890 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 381 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 167,933 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,843 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla had 68 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Berenberg maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $192 target. Roth Capital maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bernstein.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) stake by 52,274 shares to 67,274 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) stake by 204,739 shares and now owns 252,739 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) was raised too.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. 15,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $4.40M were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon. Shares for $544,000 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. On Friday, February 1 Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. $5.84 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Gracias Antonio J..