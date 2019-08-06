Quantres Asset Management LTD Lowered Philip Morris International (PM) Position By $2.71 Million; Marcus & Millichap (MMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 78.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 30,800 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 8,400 shares with $742,000 value, down from 39,200 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $122.32B valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01M shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018

Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 85 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 67 sold and reduced their stakes in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 20.28 million shares, down from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Marcus & Millichap Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 54 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,721 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 6,146 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 25,296 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 19,374 shares. State Street holds 0.41% or 58.00M shares. Smith Moore Communication invested in 0.16% or 7,542 shares. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,181 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 66,442 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. M&R holds 0.09% or 4,661 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 75,165 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lau Assoc Limited Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,936 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was made by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 20.11% above currents $80.26 stock price. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 281,395 shares traded or 19.56% up from the average. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of various commercial real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for 666,217 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 330,268 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sprott Inc. has 0.88% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.87% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 55,091 shares.