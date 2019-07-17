Quantres Asset Management LTD Lifted By $1.78 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Ashford Capital Management Lifted Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) stake by 11.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc acquired 86,622 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN)’s stock declined 12.01%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 836,898 shares with $29.33M value, up from 750,276 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 167,166 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 344.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 6,200 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 8,000 shares with $2.30M value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $78.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $305.41. About 870,919 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 13,200 shares to 9,400 valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 23,300 shares and now owns 3,900 shares. Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) rating on Monday, February 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $65 target. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 39,823 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 18,459 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 95,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. 88,958 are owned by Amer Century Cos. Ingalls And Snyder holds 0.28% or 170,588 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 14,460 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 947,231 shares. S&T Bank Pa accumulated 163,034 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 171,870 were reported by Capital Corporation Va. 11 are owned by Cwm Lc. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,789 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 13,523 are owned by First Advisors Limited Partnership.