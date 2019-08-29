Quantres Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Western Digital (WDC); Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Shareholder Signalpoint Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $407,696

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 634,527 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.00 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,900 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert reported 195,145 shares. Voya Inv invested in 172,274 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 55,911 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 9,229 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 85,301 shares stake. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma holds 0.01% or 439,703 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 27,301 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 0.09% or 126,364 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Enterprise Svcs holds 0% or 128 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3.30M shares. Florida-based Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).