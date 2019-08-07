Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased By $2.12 Million Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Fidelity National Information Services Has 1.4 Sentiment

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 955.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 8,600 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 9,500 shares with $2.35 million value, up from 900 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $235.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 3.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 310 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 221 cut down and sold their stock positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 289.10 million shares, up from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity National Information Services Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 17 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 182 Increased: 188 New Position: 122.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

The stock increased 3.95% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 7.18 million shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.24 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 53.15 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for 103,731 shares. Meritage Group Lp owns 2.72 million shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fidelity National Financial Inc. has 6.08% invested in the company for 340,041 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 5.49% in the stock. Incline Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 239,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 0.13% or 1,266 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 4.24M shares. Tiger Eye Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 18,815 shares. Sabal Communication owns 843 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.88% or 5.01 million shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.73% or 78,152 shares. 19,908 are owned by Burt Wealth Advisors. The Ohio-based Mai Mgmt has invested 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 77,945 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. 3,074 were reported by Perritt Cap Mngmt. Raymond James Svcs reported 447,672 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co invested in 6.69% or 37,574 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 5,200 shares. Cap Intll owns 19.08M shares. Colony Group Ltd Llc holds 1.19% or 115,185 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 3,100 shares to 2,400 valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 23,300 shares and now owns 3,900 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.