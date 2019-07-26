Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Spartan Motors (SPAR)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 344.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 6,200 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 8,000 shares with $2.30 million value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $75.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $293.95. About 1.93M shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced holdings in Spartan Motors Inc. The funds in our database now have: 23.28 million shares, down from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 21.32% above currents $293.95 stock price. Anthem had 15 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $391 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 27,300 shares to 3,400 valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 30,800 shares and now owns 8,400 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Anthem’s (ANTM) Earnings in Q2? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $5.61M for 18.55 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 559,266 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 75,561 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 634,008 shares.

The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 122,134 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) has declined 41.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Arrangement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spartan Motors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPAR); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 15/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Says Tom Ninneman Has Been Promoted to Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – Spartan Motors and Newmar Corporation Reveal Innovative Technology and Industry-Best Warranty at Annual Dealer Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ADT,SPAR,APRN,BYND,DPZ – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could SPAR Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spartan Motors Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results Scheduled for August 1 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; Cancer Genetics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spartan Motors Recognized As Michigan Economic Bright Spot By Corp! Magazine – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $416.10 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 34.21 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.