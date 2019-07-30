Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Utah Medical Products (UTMD) SI Increased By 3.66%

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 344.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd acquired 6,200 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 8,000 shares with $2.30M value, up from 1,800 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $76.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $298.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD) had an increase of 3.66% in short interest. UTMD’s SI was 42,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.66% from 41,000 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Utah Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s short sellers to cover UTMD’s short positions. The SI to Utah Medical Products Inc’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 10,328 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Utah Medical Products, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mgmt owns 10,163 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 4,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 5,683 shares. Thb Asset Management invested in 57,924 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 13,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital L L P Nc invested in 18,527 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 94 shares stake. 9 are owned by Cwm Ltd Co. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 40 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 52,250 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 488,255 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 16,979 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,483 shares in its portfolio.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $317.21 million. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 18.13 P/E ratio. The firm also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,749 activity. PAYNE BARBARA A also sold $227,749 worth of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) on Wednesday, February 13.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stake by 14,400 shares to 37,400 valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 30,800 shares and now owns 8,400 shares. Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.