Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Philip Morris International (PM) Holding; THL Credit Has 1.5 Sentiment

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 78.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 30,800 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 8,400 shares with $742,000 value, down from 39,200 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $133.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 3.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

THL Credit Inc (TCRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 30 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 20 decreased and sold positions in THL Credit Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 12.44 million shares, up from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding THL Credit Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 14.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 15,500 shares to 23,100 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 15,800 shares. U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 12.58% above currents $85.63 stock price. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 2.19M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.28% or 3.44 million shares. Moreover, Gsa Partners Llp has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spirit Of America Management reported 7,350 shares. Northside Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, White Elm Cap Ltd has 2.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 110,900 shares. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 13,643 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palisade Capital Limited Liability Co Nj reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 56,745 shares. Altfest L J Inc reported 85,506 shares. Bank invested in 0.36% or 343,659 shares. Lafayette Invests Inc has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1St Source Bank accumulated 7,592 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 260,232 shares.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $210.89 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 54,162 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) has declined 15.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 1.45% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. for 886,403 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 2.78 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 298,285 shares. The New York-based Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 103,401 shares.

