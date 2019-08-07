Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Cbs (CBS) Holding by $333,700; Stock Price Rose; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Claar Advisors Cut Holding by $929,000

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.37M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone re the CBS vote: “As National Amusements has repeatedly stated, it has no intention of forcing a merger that is not supported by both CBS and Viacom; 18/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR BOB CORKER SPEAKS ON CBS NEWS; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 46,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 742,568 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 789,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.81 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CBS, Viacom reach working agreement on leadership team: sources – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks To Be the New CEO – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp invested in 0.02% or 124,627 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 4,971 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Riverhead Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 9,641 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 17,535 were reported by Levin Strategies L P. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 19,145 shares. 1,386 are held by Johnson Financial Grp. Washington Fincl Bank holds 5,056 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 38,882 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 264,392 shares. Gabelli And Com Invest Advisers reported 10,450 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 2,814 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tremblant Capital reported 1.96 million shares or 5.39% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,900 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 75,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $427.43M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 207,598 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Ltd. Plante Moran Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,286 shares. Reliant Inv Management Lc reported 168,650 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Duff Phelps Mgmt owns 3.32 million shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Jrm Investment Counsel Lc holds 3.23% or 221,076 shares in its portfolio. Peconic Limited Com accumulated 15,000 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.04% or 5,904 shares in its portfolio. Fpr Limited Liability Company reported 13.36% stake. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.1% or 728,713 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc reported 13.89M shares. Everence Cap Management holds 46,931 shares. Consolidated Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 46,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 15.53 million shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.