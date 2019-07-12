Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position as Stock Price Rose; Northeast Investment Management Has Raised Its Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) by $588,489 as Stock Value Declined

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 88.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $201.91. About 6.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps in data misuse review; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third party developers; 26/03/2018 – Colorado AG: Attorney General Coffman Demands Answers from Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Facebook has an awful lot of data on its users; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 207.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 17,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,422 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 179,789 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.57 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,900 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,156 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 37,580 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement has 14,082 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 533,771 shares. The New York-based Nbt Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bryn Mawr Communication has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,619 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,506 shares. 4,085 are owned by Boston Family Office. Bragg Fincl Advsr accumulated 26,509 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 26,495 shares. Ssi Mgmt holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,818 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Torray Limited Liability owns 86,242 shares. Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 42,000 were reported by Highland Capital Mgmt L P.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Put Traders Target $200 Level After Trump Tweets – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bitcoin on Another 2017 Run-Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2018 – Investorplace.com” on November 21, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kirby Corporation (KEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) CEO Travis Stice on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,074 shares to 280,247 shares, valued at $31.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,783 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).